ARANSAS PASS, Texas — The Aransas Pass Police Department is asking the public for help finding a man who has been missing for over two weeks.

Concerned friends have told police that 58-year-old Norbert Amero has been missing since Sept. 27. Amero had left home his home and left a note saying he was going to work as a day laborer. Amero never made it to work and hasn't been seen or heard from since.

Amero was last seen wearing a black t-shirt, shorts, and white Adidas tennis shoes.

If you have any information regarding Amero's whereabouts, call APPD detectives at 361-758-5224.

