CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The Aransas Pass police department is asking for the public's help in finding two suspects.

Police say these two people were involved in stealing two vacuums from Wal-Mart in early September. Officials say the man walked into the store wearing a gray shirt and overalls. He then returned to his car and removed the overalls before walking back inside with a woman.

They say the suspects then grabbed two Shark branded robotic vacuums and fled through an emergency exit.

If you have any information on the suspects please call Aransas Pass police at (361) 758-5224.

