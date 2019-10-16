ARANSAS PASS, Texas — A man and woman are behind bars Tuesday night facing multiple charges and possibly even more to come.

Aransas Pass police also believe 21-year-old Chase McDonald and 19-year-old Regan Gauvreau may be behind a massive theft ring.

Around 2:30 a.m., Officers were patrolling the area around the Palms Apartments off of South Avenue A near the high school. Officers found a man acting suspiciously, and once he was spotted, he hopped into a white chevy truck and sped off. The suspect drove down FM 1069 through a cow pasture fence tearing through the brush. Officers searched the area for hours but eventually called it off.

Officers learned that the man drove the truck into the back of an apartment complex in Ingleside. Police were eventually able to find the damaged vehicle at Studio 6 Motel.

Police found McDonald and Gauvreau sleeping in the front of the truck.

After some resistance from the suspects, police had to use a taser on McDonald, and the couple was arrested.

The couples face charges of evading arrest with a vehicle, unlawful carrying of weapon-handgun, possession of meth, and more charges pending.

The investigation currently remains ongoing.

