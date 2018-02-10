Aransas Pass (KIII News) — An Aransas Pass police officer was recognized Monday at a city council meeting for saving a life of a baby.

Officer Jack McCarty received the Lifesaving Medal for saving a one-year-old baby's life on Sept. 13, 2018.

The Lifesaving Medal is given any time any officer who saves the life of another, and they receive formal recognition for the medal at a council meeting.

On Sept. 13, 2018, McCarty responded to the 200 block of North McCampbell Street where a one-year-old baby was struggling to breathe.

According to officers, the baby ingested a narcotic and McCarty was able to administer lifesaving rescue breaths.

During the city council meeting, the Aransas Pass Police Department took great pride in awarding McCarty with the Lifesaving Medal.

