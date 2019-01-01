Aransas Pass (KIII News) — New Year's Eve is one of the busiest and most dangerous nights for both police and the public.

According to Aransas Pass Police Chief Eric Blanchard, they have about fifteen officers patrolling the streets.

Some of the most common calls on New Year's Eve are for drunk driving, family disturbances, and firework violations.

It's illegal to pop fireworks inside certain city limits including Aransas Pass, but Blanchard said Aransas Pass you are allowed to pop fireworks across the bridge going towards the ferry to Port Aransas.

According to police, they aren't out Monday night to watch the roads or give tickets but also to make sure people are having fun and being responsible.

"This is a time to be celebrating with your family, and we want to help people have a good safe celebration — a safe time. We are not about putting people in jail, but we are about protecting our community," Blanchard said.

The big problem with fireworks for Blanchard will be the mess that people leave behind.

Monday night police were handing out garbage bags to people along the flatlands for them to get rid of any trash they may have.

