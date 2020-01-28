ARANSAS PASS, Texas — There are new developments in that toolbox murder case over in Aransas Pass.

29-year-old Rebecca Maloney was discovered stuffed in a toolbox Tuesday, Jan. 21, along Railroad Street near downtown Aransas Pass.

Investigators believe that at the time of discovery, Maloney had been dead for several hours.

According to investigators, there were obvious signs of injuries to Maloney's body.

Assistant Police Chief David Wood says that investigators have been working long hours and chasing down leads.

Police believe they are closer to solving the case after what they have been able to come up with over the past few days.

"We have developed a couple of people of interest in the case we have located a scene where the deceased was before being dropped off on railroad street, so there's a lot of evidence coming into play that has to be sorted through," Wood said.

Investigators believe that multiple people may end up being involved in the murder of Maloney.

