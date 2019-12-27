ARANSAS PASS, Texas — Editor's Note: The video accompanying this story aired Thursday evening prior to the release of some of the information below.

The Aransas Pass Police Department has released an illustration detailing the tragic accident that claimed the life of a 47-year-old female pedestrian Thursday evening.

It happened just after 8 p.m. at the 600 block of S. Commercial Street. Police said the driver, a 66-year-old male, attempted to avoid hitting the pedestrian, who was walking just outside the crosswalk. The impact sent the female pedestrian across the intersection.

Police said the male motorist went to the pedestrian's aid until emergency crews arrived, but she succumbed to her injuries.

According to the APPD, the male motorist has cooperated with them and submitted to a Drug Recognition Expert examination, although police said they observed nothing to make them suspicious that the driver was impaired at the time of the crash. The driver also gave investigators his cell phone, which was on "do not disturbed" at the time and had missed calls. He also submitted to a voluntary blood draw.

Police said prior to the crash they had received reports that the female pedestrian had been involved in an emotional event involving a loved one at a nearby H-E-B. She had reportedly left the store in an emotionally charged state.

Aransas Pass police said they are still investigating the incident but no charges have been filed, nor do they have suspicion of wrongdoing on the driver's part.

