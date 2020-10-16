Aransas Pass police report one death, multiple rescues due to boating accidents Friday

Multiple victims had to be treated for hypothermia after their boats capsized Friday. Police said one did not survive.

ARANSAS PASS, Texas — The Aransas Pass Police Department is asking boaters to please heed small craft warnings after their Marine Division had to respond to two rescue situations on Friday. One of those incidents claimed the life of a boater.

According to police, two victims were rescued Friday morning. Neither of them were wearing life jackets and both had to be treated for hypothermia. They were transferred to Tri-County EMS once they were returned to Conn Brown Harbor in Aransas Pass.