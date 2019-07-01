ARANSAS PASS (Kiii News) — Aransas Pass Police are searching for a suspected theft that happened at a Walmart on December 23rd.

Erica Richardson was seen with a man named Cody Boudreau at the retail store.

Officials said Boudreau is now in the Aransas County Detention Center and police believe they might have been living in Aransas Pass.

However, their last known address was in Ingleside.

If you have any information that can help with the case, contact Aransas Pass police at 361-758-5224.

