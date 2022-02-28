Aransas Pass police seeing sharp increase in drug overdoses

Officials with the department said they have given Narcan about 25 times in just a 13-day period in February.

ARANSAS PASS, Texas — Aransas Pass police took to social media this weekend to address a serious situation the city is facing.

Officials with the APPD said there has been a recent increase in opioid overdoses and deaths.

Investigators said the problem is due largely to "hot shots."

"The opioid overdose and death crisis in our city has been at a fast incline due to the 'hot shots' and several other types of opioids being distributed and consumed by several people in our area," the post said. "For those of you that do not know what a “hot shot” is, it is usually a mix of Heroin and another more powerful opioid."

Although heroin is dangerous all on its own, the post said, some of it is mixed with Fentanyl , which is 50 times stronger than Heroin and 100x more potent than Morphine or Carfentanil, which is 10x stronger than Fentanyl and 10,000 times stronger than Morphine.

Officials with the department said they have given Narcan about 25 times in just a 13-day period in February.

The APPD said they are available if anyone is in need of help with their addiction.

"You can contact us any time, day or night via our website (chat option), Facebook messenger, by phone at 361-758-5224, or walk in and ask for Chief!"

