Aransas Pass police warn of 'porch pirates', looking for one suspect

ARANSAS PASS, Texas — Detectives in Aransas Pass said they have been dealing with a few of their own porch pirates recently.

According to the Aransas Pass Police Department, packages had just been delivered to a home on Wednesday when a female suspect took everything that had been left behind.

It happened at a home on West Deberry Street, and police believe the woman caught on camera may be around the neighborhood ready to strike again.

Detectives are still investigating the case.

In the meantime, police provided a few tips to make sure your deliveries are safe.

"So our best tool against that is public education. Teaching people not to have their packages delivered when they are not going to be home," Assistant Police Chief Lynn Pearce said. "And if they can't avoid that, at least have a neighbor that will watch out for them and pick those packages up."

Another tip to prevent porch pirates is to track your packages by opting into shipping updates or using a tracking app. You can also add delivery instructions that can include how a driver can hide a package.

