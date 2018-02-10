Corpus Christi (KIII News) — Local police officers are stepping out of their black and blue and slipping into pink.

Pink badges will be worn by officers with Aransas Pass police to support of breast cancer.

Each officer will wear the pink badges throughout the month of October.

Officers hope that that the pink badges will encourage women to get tested for breast cancer.

Police officers are not the only ones in on the fun, the fire department is also teaming up with the department to sell t-shirts.

The shirts raise money for a local cancer organization such as Buckin for Boobs hope group.

