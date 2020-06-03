ARANSAS PASS, Texas — 911 dispatchers in Aransas Pass, Texas, have a new tool they can use when they respond to emergencies. It's called Rapid SOS and it is helping to pinpoint the exact location someone is calling 911 from.

This can mean seconds versus minutes when it comes to emergency response time.

The new GPS technology works similar to a ride sharing app. When you dial 911 using a cell phone in Aransas Pass, your exact location will be pulled up on a map.

"It will give us a better area, does give us longitude and latitude, it gives us an approximate address, and will follow you as you are moving down the road," TCO Supervisor Crystal Bath said.

Bath said wireless calls account for 93-percent of all 911 calls coming into their office. Before they would get a general location based on a cell tower, but now Rapid SOS allows them to get that location straight from the GPS data on your phone.

"I put the number in here, and it was able to give me the exact address," Bath said.

Dispatchers gave 3News a demonstration on its use, taking to the streets of Aransas Pass and calling 911. Her every move could be seen on screen.

"This is the very first one, when the call came in, and now she is going down the road here," Bath said.

The technology works while you are on the phone with 911 and they can track your location up to 10 minutes after you hang up.

"If someone was able to get one phone call out and something happened -- they were in a fight, died -- we still have that information as a starting point," Bath said.

Public safety personnel said this will be especially helpful when they receive a panicked call and cannot understand the caller, or when someone is from out of town and cannot relay the street they are on.

"We're looking forward to being able to use it, help the community," Bath said. "There's a lot of situations that come to mind. Situations where I wish we could have had it prior. Domestic violence comes to mind. DWI drivers. People call in and are so frantic you can't understand what they are saying. So if they can't give us an address, we can get it."

The Aransas Pass Police Department is the first to receive the life saving technology in South Texas, and at no cost to tax payers.

