ARANSAS PASS, Texas — Residents in Aransas Pass are concerned about the future wastewater that will come from the Steel Mill being built out in San Patricio County.

The wastewater from Steel Dynamics in Sinton will be released into Chiliptin Creek, and eventually, trail its way down into Copano Bay.

County Judge David Krebs understands that residents in Aransas County are upset, but he is sure that small amounts of damage will be done.

"The water that they're releasing is going to be almost purified because they're doing a new standard under the water act to where it's new technology. There's going to be hardly any pollutants in that water at all," County Judge David Krebs said.

Steel Dynamics is hoping to have all permits issued by the end of 2020 so by the spring of 2021 they can begin building.

