Aransas Pass restaurants asked to close after water deemed unsafe

ARANSAS PASS, Texas — Restaurants in Aransas Pass who depend on water to stay open are also being affected by the water crisis.

Saturday morning the Aransas Pass Police Department made a public statement asking the county health department to visit local restaurants and advise them to not open due to the water issues.

3News spoke to Hugo Angel, owner of San Juan Bar and Grill who says they made the decision to close their doors today in the best interest of their customers.

"It’s just hurting business on one of our most busiest days and what not, but like I said our client’s lives matter the most. It’s been a rough year with the freeze and the water going out, but we will see,”

Chief Blanchard with Aransas Pass PD said, if restaurants decide to stay open and cook and wash dishes with the current water, they could face penalties from the health department.

