Aransas Pass restaurants asked to close after water deemed unsafe

ARANSAS PASS, Texas — Restaurants in Aransas Pass who depend on water to stay open are also being affected by the water crisis.
Saturday morning the Aransas Pass Police Department made a public statement asking the county health department to visit local restaurants and advise them to not open due to the water issues.
3News spoke to Hugo Angel, owner of San Juan Bar and Grill who says they made the decision to close their doors today in the best interest of their customers.
"It’s just hurting business on one of our most busiest days and what not, but like I said our client’s lives matter the most. It’s been a rough year with the freeze and the water going out, but we will see,”
Chief Blanchard with Aransas Pass PD said, if restaurants decide to stay open and cook and wash dishes with the current water, they could face penalties from the health department.
For the latest updates on coronavirus in the Coastal Bend, click here.
More from 3News on KIIITV.com:
- Illuminating the city for 10 years, Harbor Bridge lights turn off permanently
- Fish cleaner finds dolphin, turtle inside a shark in Port Aransas
- Dia De Los Muertos festival is back for 2021
- Texas leads nation in deaths caused by teen drivers
- PRIDE month festivities back in Corpus Christi for 2021
- IRS: Texans affected by winter storm have until June 15 to file taxes
- Ages 12 and older can now get the COVID-19 vaccine in Nueces County. Here's what you need to know.