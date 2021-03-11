Aransas Pass teen shot, killed by Corpus Christi police identified

Kody Marshall, 15, was shot and killed by a Corpus Christi officer after police said he pointed a weapon at them when he fled the scene of a hit-and-run crash.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The Aransas Pass ISD student that caused campuses to be locked down Tuesday and was shot and killed by Corpus Christi police after a hit-and-run crash near Crosstown Expressway and Trojan Drive has been identified.

The Nueces County Medical Examiner said Kody Marshall, 15, died of a single gunshot wound Tuesday.

On Tuesday afternoon, the Aransas Pass Police Department put three schools in an hours-long lockdown to look for a high school student they said showed off a gun.

Aransas Pass Police Chief Eric Blanchard said school staff confronted the student, searched his stuff and found a controlled substance. That’s when the student grabbed his backpack and took off. Police weren’t sure if he still had his gun at that point.

Then, just before 3 p.m., Corpus Christi officers responded to a major crash on Crosstown near Trojan Dr. The person who caused the crash, which is now known to be Marshall, fled the scene on foot after firing a gun towards officers, officials said.

Eventually officers were able to find Marshall near Moody High School, which also went on lockdown because of the situation. CCPD investigators said the suspect was aiming a gun toward the campus when officers put themselves in between the campus and the suspect to "prevent loss of life."

Marshall was eventually caught on the 1700 block of Hickory where he again pulled a gun on officers, forcing officers to use deadly force, investigators said.

Marshall was shot and rushed to an area hospital. Corpus Christi police later provided an update on social media that the suspect had died from his injuries.

"Anytime an officer must use deadly force it is tragic, it is even more unsettling that a troubled young man with a gun placed an officer in a position that forced him to discharge his firearm," a statement from CCPD said. "Through our investigation, we believe officers did everything they could to bring this incident to a peaceful resolution."

Officers found a gun they said belonged to the suspect at the scene.