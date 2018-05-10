Aransas Pass (KIII News) — For the second time since Hurricane Harvey ripped through the area, the Aransas Repertory theater will take the stage this weekend.

The husband and wife owned company hopes their production of men on boats will provide not only entertainment for the community but some comedic relief.

In 2017 Suzey and Russ Walker cast their production when the next day Hurricane Harvey hit. Their venue in Rockport was destroyed, and with nowhere to perform, they decided to start their own company and make the Rialto their home.

The Rialto suffered some roof damage but was eventually repaired.

On Thursday night the cast and crew put on a practice show for volunteers.

Men on Boats was performed by an all-female cast. Ten women suited up in fake beards, mustaches, and trousers to tell the true tale of 10 explorers in an 1800 expedition through the Colorado River to the Grand Canyon.

According to the Walkers, many people including some of their actors are still recovering from the hurricane over a year later.

"You know for those two hours they can forget what's happening at home and the fact that they are living in an RV. They can come here in our air-conditioned theater, and they can escape and live out a different fantasy for those few hours we can make them laugh we can make them cry, and you know they forget all their worries for a few hours," Suzy said.

Everyone involved volunteered their time from production, sales, and advertising.

Aransas Pass has embraced the Walkers. People have given out of their own pockets to help the company put on their performances.

Russ said he doesn't consider it a community theater but a theater for the community.

The play will run every weekend until Oct. 21.

Stay connected with 3News for the latest news, sports, and weather. Download the KIII-TV 3News app now.

Have an idea for a story? Send news tips to news@kiiitv.com, and visit us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram!

© 2018 KIII