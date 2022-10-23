Aransas Pass tiny home community in the works

Developer, Amanda Short wants a community where people can build together and live sustainably.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — A tiny home community is in the works in Aransas Pass.

Amanda short was inspired to develop the 'Beloved Garden Tiny Home Community' because she wanted a community her mother can continue to thrive in despite being disabled. This community will highlight the value and skills everyone brings to the table.

"I'm looking for a place for her to come to where she can still give back," Short said. Vicky Day, Amanda's mother, has been disabled for almost 20 years.

"Just because she can't work a regular job, she still has so much left to offer," Short explained.

In an effort to find an area where Day can utilize her carpentry, sewing and cooking skills with other people. Short developed her own community.

"It's supposed to take a village, we're not supposed to walk this life alone," Short said. "And I think we've gotten into this culture where we feel like, 'Oh, I can do it all by myself'."

Each individual resident will have to choose and commit to something that they want to give back to this community. "It may come in the way of artwork, you know, we have some murals that need to be done," Short said. "Maybe you're the gardener with a green thumb."

Phase one will conclude in January with 20 tiny homes. However, the community will have a total of 33 homes on site. "And hopefully three to five treehouses in the back too, because I want this place to not only inspire people to work together but also inspire the creativity and imagination that comes from nature," Short said.

This model will have short-term rentals and permanent housing. "That is so that the residents can get first dibs for their friends and family to come first," Short said.

Phase one will be complete January 2023. The community has 13 available spots left. For anyone interested in being a part of this community, or donating materials, contact Amanda Short at 361-774-3332, or email aptinycommunity@gmx.com.

