Aransas Pass Water Department to shut off water at 9 p.m. Tuesday until early Wednesday morning

ARANSAS PASS, Texas — Water service in Aransas Pass will be shut off at 9 p.m. Tuesday, according to the Aransas Pass Police Department.
Police took to social media Tuesday evening to warn residents that the Aransas Pass Water Department will be shutting off all water service. Service will be turned off from 9 a.m. until early Wednesday morning.
Police said the goal is to allow for the replenishment of the ground storage water tank. Auxiliary pumps will be turned on shortly to increase water flow until 9 p.m.
In the meantime, the City of Aransas Pass has issued a water boil advisory until further notice.
