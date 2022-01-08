Are you eligible for a water exemption waiver? Residents could qualify depending on criteria

The Corpus Christi Independent School District applied for a waiver to continue to be able to water their ballfields or perhaps keep their swimming pool full.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Many people may not know that under the City's Stage 1 drought restrictions you can make a request for an exemption.

Residents need to detail how the drought restrictions will cause unnecessary hardship, damage, harm or be a threat to health and safety.

Since the start of Stage 1 drought restrictions, residents have been able to apply for a waiver to continue to be able to water their ballfields or perhaps keep their swimming pool full.

The Corpus Christi Independent School District was able to get approved for the brand new Mary Carroll High School being built at the corner of Kostoryz and Saratoga. There are newly planted trees and grass that need to be watered above and beyond what Stage 2 drought restriction call for. Also, the sod for playing fields is going to arrive soon and will need plenty of water to get it established.

"Currently as to new athletic fields, we have had a number of them approximately between four or five applications to water athletic fields," said Esteban Ramos, Water Resource Manager for the City of Corpus Christi. "The majority of the applications for the exemptions that we are receiving are for new planting."

The Flour Bluff Independent School District as well as the City Parks & Recreation Department have also had their 60 day waivers approved.

"Those applications are submitted to my office and me and my team review it. Based upon the current conditions we are in we will either grant or deny or modify that request," Ramos said.

If you would like to see if you qualify for an exemption you can fill out the form below and mail it in to the City.

