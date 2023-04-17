Are you in good enough shape to join CCPD? Head to Tuesday's practice physical test and find out.

The practice test will begin at 5:30 p.m. at CCPD headquarters.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Do you have what it takes to join the Corpus Christi Police Department?

Find out at Tuesday's practice physical assessment test.

The test will begin at 5:30 p.m. at CCPD headquarters, with check-in beginning at 5 p.m. Those interested in doing the practice test are asked to meet at the gated entrance on Water Street, across from Whataburger on the Bay. You'll need a state-issued drivers license or ID card.

CCPD headquarters is located at 321 John Sartain in Downtown Corpus Christi.

The event gives those interested in a career with CCPD a chance to have their questions answered and see what the physical fitness portion of the entrance test entails.

Participants are asked to wear exercise clothes and shoes.

Those who finish the course will get a waiver. If the applicant schedules and takes their test within 30 days of the practice physical test, they will only have to take the written police academy exam on test day.

The 83rd Corpus Christi Police Academy is expected to begin in September.

For more information, call (361) 886-2626.

