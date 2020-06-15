CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — If you were out on the beach this weekend, you may have noticed more algae washing up on the shore. Experts say it's because we're moving into the summer season and algae likes to grow in warm environments.
Experts also said we are seeing a strong onshore flow thanks to our strong easterly and southeasterly winds.
