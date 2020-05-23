CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — This morning 60 tagged red fish were released up and down the Texas coast as the 31st Annual Coastal Conservation Association Star tournament kicks off at first light tomorrow.

If you're one of the lucky anglers to catch a tagged red fish, you could win a brand new truck and boat package. You must be signed up to win. Sign up here.

It is one of the world's largest saltwater fishing tournaments and runs from Memorial Day weekend through Labor Day every year.

In the 31 years of the tournament, CCA has given away more than $6.5M in scholarship money.

