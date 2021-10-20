Are you registered to vote? How to make sure your ballot gets cast

There are eleven locations to choose from to cast your ballot, with the Nueces County Courthouse as the main location.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — While early elections began Monday, eight Texas constitutional propositions are currently on the table.

Local voters are the ones to decide on these eight topics.

Early voting started on Oct. 18. and will go on until Oct. 29. Election day is on Nov. 22.

There are eleven locations to choose from to cast your ballot, with the Nueces County Courthouse as the main location.

Kara Sands, Nueces County clerk said traditionally, fewer folks participate in this election and that should change.

"Sadly historically constitutional elections have been very, very low," Sands said.

Additionally, Sands laminates that if you registered to vote in Nueces County then you can vote at the number of voting sites around town.

"If you're registered in Nueces County you can vote at any of the 11 early voting locations, or any of the 52 voting centers on election day," Sands said.

If you chose to vote through mail, Sands said to make sure those are in the county clerk's office by Friday, Oct. 22.

