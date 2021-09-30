Are you registered to vote? If so here is what you need to know?

Early voting takes place October 18-29, with Election Day on November 2.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — It was President Franklin Roosevelt who is credited with saying that no one can deprive the American people of the right to vote except the American people themselves and the only way they can do that is by not voting.

Pertinent, since we are just over a month away from another Election Day here in Texas.

This one, however, is a bit different from others, in that some people are not really sure what it is we are voting for.

Monday, October 4, is the last day to register to vote. If you’ll be 18 by election day and are eligible to vote, then an easy way to do that is by either filling out a form online at www.VoteTexas.gov, printing it and mailing it in, or by simply visiting your county courthouse.

You won’t need your voter registration card when you vote, but you will need a valid form of picture identification, including a Texas Department of Public Safety issued Driver License, Election Identification Certificate, Personal Identification Card or Handgun License. You may also use a U.S. Military Identification Card, a U.S. Citizenship Certificate or a U.S. Passport.

As to what you will be voting on, this year’s ballot doesn’t include any statewide races, and in Corpus Christi, there are no city initiatives to consider.

This is primarily a Constitutional Amendment election.

The 8 proposals cover a range of topics, including tax limitations, religious freedom and county development, as well as changing eligibility requirements for certain judicial offices, and designating an essential caregiver for people in nursing care facilities.

In addition, there are City Council races in Robstown and Port Aransas.

In San Patricio County, voters will also be looking at authorizing a Hospital District, and in Kleberg County, an Assistance District.

In some cases, you can find a sample ballot, as we did, by visiting your county’s Elections Department website.