Are your ready to vote? Here's what you need to know to cast your ballot

Early voting begins Feb. 14, which also falls on Valentines Day. The deadline to request a mail-in ballot is Feb. 18.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — We're 29 days away from the the Texas primaries where each party will chose it's candidate for seven statewide seats.

Jan. 31, was the last day to register to vote. If residents chose to register to vote by mail then the application must have been postmarked by Jan. 31.

Early voting begins Feb. 14, which also falls on Valentines Day. The deadline to request a mail-in ballot is Feb. 18. The Lone Star State will hold it's primary elections on March 1.

More from 3News on KIIITV.com:

Want to send us a news tip?

Put your name and contact information below so we can get in touch with you about your story should we have questions or need more information. We realize some stories are sensitive in nature. Let us know if you'd like to remain anonymous.