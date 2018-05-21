It has been said that a picture is a poem without words, and one 12-year-old student in Refugio, Texas, has already found a way to let her artwork speak volumes about her talent and ability.

Sixth-grade math teacher Darius Robertson is helping 12-year-old Kenzie Wright with her math as the school year winds down at Refugio Elementary School.

"Whenever I grow up, I really want to work for Pixar and do animation," Kenzie said. "That's my main goal."

It's a lofty goal, but Kenzie seems to have the talent to back it up.

"She first started off drawing chalk at the age of three," said Kayla Cuellar, Kenzie's mother.

Kenzie and her mom sat down with 3News in the school's library to take a look at her artwork.

"Well, I think it's pretty amazing considering nobody else in our family draws except for her, so we're all pretty impressed with her," Cuellar said.

That goes for her math teacher as well.

"It would be comparable to any kind of professional artist work," Robertson said.

Kenzie said she usually brings home a blue ribbon whenever she enters one of her drawings or paintings in a contest. She got one at the county fair after deciding to whip up a watercolor quickly.

"I was kind of running out of time with it, so I just kind of rushed through it a bit," Kenzie said.

3News asked the young artist to create something for us to show our viewers exactly how quickly she can work, and how good she actually is. She started off with pencil and then began adding some color to her creation.

The 12-year-old said she's looking forward to the summer break from school. She said she will have more time to improve on her skills.

"I like seeing people smile when they see my drawings," Kenzie said. "It makes me really happy."

