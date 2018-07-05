Hebbronville (KIII news) — These are the faces of the pioneer men and women who in the late 1800's turned scrub brush into the thriving town of Hebbronville.

"Bonifacio Garza was the first mailman. He delivered the mail to the ranches for many, many years and started out in this cart, and this is how he delivered mail to the ranches," said Charlotte Hellen, President of the Museum Foundation of Hebbronville.

James Richard Hebbron had bought land there in 1880, and three years later the town was established.

Hellen and other area historians took 3News on a tour of the museum, which holds much of the history of the old South Texas ranching town.

"By the 1920's this was the largest cattle shipping point in the United States," Hellen said.

At Hellen's family ranch, cowboys still ride out on their horses to take care of the cattle. Much of that ranching heritage is stored in the museum, which was originally the county jail and was opened back in 1914. The jail cells upstairs were left in place to help show where the bad men of the town ended up.

Frank's Café is one of the many landmarks around Hebbronville. There are several reasons for that. One is a mural of Marilyn Monroe.

The old Catholic church is another work of art that has people admiring it due to its architecture along with the stained glass windows from Mexico. Nextdoor sits the Scottus College, used for the training of Roman Catholic priests.

"The Franciscans got here in 1926 and as soon as they kind of settled down they started building this building, and they brought some seminarians from Mexico to formate them to become priests," Museum Board Member Azalia Perez said.

Hebbronville has a rich history and is still going strong today. Case in point: The Hillcrest Tortillas off South Smith Street.

Patti Gonzalez and her family run the tortilla and tamale bakery. They sell their product to businesses as far as 150 miles away. The Gonzalez family has been there for generations and decided to invest their money into staying right there to keep traditions alive.

"Now we call making a good tortilla or tamale the dying art of the Hispanic population," Gonzalez said. "It's very difficult to make tamales, you know."

It is easy, though, to like everything about Hebbronville. It's a city ripe with history and some of the best tamales this side of the Rio Grande.

Stay connected with 3News for the latest news, sports, and weather. Download the KIII-TV 3News app now.

Have an idea for a story? Send news tips to news@kiiitv.com, and visit us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram!

© 2018 KIII