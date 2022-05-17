Area animal shelters report increase in adoptions, encourage residents to consider fostering

Fostering animals can help with overcrowding and residents are encouraged to call the Gulf Coast Humane Society if they're interested.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Just a few months ago animal shelters became overcrowded especially because of the cold weather.

Now due to rising temperatures animal shelters are also reporting an increase in euthanasia, but in contrast to the colder months, they're also seeing an increase in adoptions.

"Some of the municipalities were not in that situation, but are having to euthanize for space, because a lot of people got animals during COVID," said Alisa Mills, Executive Director of the Gulf Coast Humane Society. "And now they are either don't have time for them, or there's still a lot of puppies and kittens being born. So there's overcrowding in the shelter. So they're having to make those hard decisions."

Fostering animals can help with overcrowding and residents are encouraged to call the Humane Society if they're interested.

