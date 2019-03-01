Corpus Christi (KIII News) — New Year's celebrations are over, but the mess still remains on beaches around the Corpus Christi area.

Spent fireworks and other debris could be found littering area beaches Wednesday after many took to the coast to celebrate the New Year. The fireworks debris could be found on beaches like J.P. Luby.

Debris could also be found outside city limits where fireworks are not prohibited, including the area of Highway 286 between Weber and Staples where there were spent bottle rockets and broken beer bottles. According to a city ordinance, property owners are responsible for cleaning up the mess.

