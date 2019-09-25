CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — A Coastal Bend nonprofit known for lending a helping hand to those trying to turn their lives around has received some help for themselves from some generous local businesses.

The Wenholz House offers transitional housing for people suffering from drug and alcohol addiction. Over the past few months, Director Tony Turner said they are thankful for local businesses such as Henderson A/C have been stepping up to help out by completely replacing A/C units for free at their facilities.

According to Turner, around September is when the nonprofit begins to run low on funds, so the assistance is hugely appreciated. He hopes more local businesses and donors can answer the call to help.

The Wenholz House will be participating in this year's Coastal Bend Day of Giving on Nov. 12. It's a day when Coastal Bend residents can donate to several non-profits and guarantee their money goes to help those in our area.

