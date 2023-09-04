Area churches celebrate Easter with worship services, kids' egg hunts

First United Methodist was one of the congregations that had activities for its parishioners to honor the religious holiday.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Along Shoreline Boulevard, the First United Methodist Church held its own Easter celebration Sunday, with the church hosting several worship services starting early in the morning that ended with an Easter egg hunt on its front lawn.



This year there were 1,700 eggs for the kids to find.



Senior pastor Pamela Dykehouse said the yearly tradition is a joyful time for the community to come together.

"It is one of the most glorious days of the churches life annually, to see so many people to come together and rejoice what God has done for us and be together in community with each other,” she said. “Old friends, new friends -- it really is a joyful time and it has been a great day."

She also said that First United Methodist Church will be celebrating its 170th anniversary at the end of the month, which will include a brunch celebration between the 9 a.m. and 11 a.m. services on April 30, and an actor will be doing a dramatic historic presentation about the establishment of the church.

