Area counties discuss flooding, drainage issues at town hall meeting

Nueces, Jim Wells, and Kleberg County are currently part of a $2.7 million research project to find the root of their flooding issues.

NUECES COUNTY, Texas — Three counties discussed the the issue of flood prone areas and drainage research to better allocate around $3 million in state funds.

For some places in the Coastal Bend, flooding is an issue that can put entire roadways underwater.

Ana Garcia, Director of The Voices of the Colonias' said that the issue of flooding causes students and area workers to miss out due to not being able to leave their homes.

"Children miss attending school because they're not able to get out of their area or their colonia that they're living in," Garcia said. "I see people not being able to go to work because they're not able to drive out again because of the flooding. You do have an interruption of life in a sense."

Robstown City Mayor Gilbert Gomez knows exactly how troublesome flood water can be to a busy community.

"It would flood all the time. Our neighborhood, and it's still flooding and this has been over 50 years, so you can tell it's been going on for a long time," Gomez said.

"We never had a study for the whole region," Gomez said. "It's always been, 'well, we need to fix the Blue Bonnet area, we need to fix the Casa Blanca area because we know it floods there.'"

According to Nueces County Judge Barbara Canales, the research will show where the main problems begin, which is what the State needs in order to lend resources to fix those problems.

"The state wants us to do these studies first in order to get the dollars to do the projects later," Canales said. "We're following their road map to a 'tee' and I hope that we will be rewarded as a result. We're in constant contact with them, so they know what we're doing, how we're doing it"

There will four more town hall meetings for the community to give feedback to help those counties pinpoint flood zones. The next meeting will be held in May.

