Area drivers share with 3News how soaring gas prices are hurting their pockets

Joshua Zuber with AAA Texas said that prices have soared a considerable amount in just one week.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Gas prices have been soaring with prices reaching $3.99 in the Corpus Christi area.

With recent actions concerning Russia's war with Ukraine, oil prices have become costly.

Drivers such as Oscar Morales spoke with 3News on how the recent uptick in gas prices have had a profound impact on their budgets.

"I think gas prices are kind of insane you know? Three dollars is kind of a lot. I don't own a hell cat or nothing, but I still end up paying about $30 a week you know?" Morales said.

"You're at $3.59 per gallon of regular unleaded fuel according to AAA data," Zuber said. "That's up from $3.19 last week, and certainly we're all paying well over a dollar more in most places from a year ago. We were at $2.61."

Todd Staples, President of the Texas Oil and Gas Association said that current political conditions haven't given them any wiggle room to help with the spike caused by Russia's war with Ukraine.

"When you cancel important pipeline projects, when you stop on shore leasing, when you delay offshore leasing, when you take important lands in Alaska that can be met from an environmental basis," Staples said, "but can also be very much a big part of our energy supply, when you take all that off the table it sends the wrong message."

Drivers such as Shannon Silvernail said that the prices don't provide her with a sense of affordability.

"I use my car for work and the gas prices aren't being reflected in what I'm being paid so it's not anything that makes any of us happy. But we're just having to keep going.," Silvernail said.

According to AAA, the price of gas nationwide is $4.06 a gallon. The price is expecting to surpass the 2008 record of $4.11 possibly in the next few weeks.

