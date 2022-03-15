Multiple fires in Duval, Jim Wells counties kill 1, shut down highways

Fires have broken out near San Diego and Alice. 3News will keep you updated.

Editors Note: The fatality referred to in this article happened at the fire in San Diego, Texas, located in Duval County. That fire is separate from the one in Alice, Texas.

Multiple fires are keeping first responders busy in South Texas Tuesday. One man was killed in San Diego, but the largest fire is in neighboring Alice.

3News has received reports that at least one home was in danger of catching fire in the Alice area. This is one of many fires that area departments are working to control.

That fire is located west of Highway 44.

Due to dry temperatures, residents are encouraged to practice safety when burning items and be cautious of tall grass in the area.

Man killed in San Diego home fire

Meanwhile, firefighters were also called the a blaze at neighboring San Diego, Texas. According to information from the Alice Echo-News Journal, Cristobal Eloy Laso Sr. was killed in the fire. He was found some 40 yards away from where the fire originated.

Laso is believed to have been burning trash, which could have ignited the fire. The San Diego Fire Department arrived to the house and began to put out the flames when they saw that Laso was fully engulfed in the fire.

