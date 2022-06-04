Area fire departments do their part to tackle risks associated with fire danger in south Texas

According to Heather Gonzalez with the Texas A&M Forest Service, conditions have become ideal for wildfires.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — One local fire department is doing more than their fair share in fighting not only area brush fires, but helping out in major south Texas fires over the past week.

Captain Ben Carrizales works for the Annaville Fire Department. He said wildfire conditions have been less than ideal, and that sending help to others has been a common practice among fire officials.

"It's not uncommon for us to either be mutually aiding our neighbors anywhere, any direction. North, south, east, and west," Carrizales said.

"We have been above normal and trending similarly to active years like 2006, 2008, 2009 and 2011," Gonzalez said.

Gonzalez said in addition to the more than 300 firefighters from the forest service, more than 170 Texas interstate fire mutual aid system firefighters, as well as personnel from 28 states have been mobilized to assist with response efforts.

One week ago, the Annaville fire chief decided to put two new brush trucks into service early. The trucks were rushed into service for some of the biggest fires of the year in south Texas.

"That truck specifically made three different fires," Carrizales said. "It started heading off to Encino, and later on that evening they moved back up to Falfurrias. And then ended up in I believe it was the Borrega fire there in Kingsville."

Carrizales added that the recent wildfires have burned countless amounts of land through out the Coastal Bend area.

"I would say this is a new record that I've seen as far as acres burned and I think we're into probably 10 to 20 thousand acres already," Carrizales said.

