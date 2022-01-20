Area grocery stores struggle with supplies as residents prepare for winter mix

Island Market IGA opened a year ago and had to close down last February due to the winter freeze.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — As Corpus Christi prepares for it's first major cold front of the season, grocery stores are starting to feel the impact.

Glen Walker manager of Island Market IGA said that his store has been fully staffed to help meet the demands of local shoppers.

"All hands-on deck. Make sure we had enough personnel to get everyone in and out of here safely, satisfactory," Walker said. "Staple items were crazy, hamburger, milk, bread, those items were flying off our shelves yesterday afternoon."

Island Market IGA opened a year ago and had to close down last February due to the winter freeze. However, this time they are remaining open, but supply has proven to be an issue.

"Different vendors are running out of different items, and as a team that looked at all of this ahead of time, we decided to start ordering other products from other countries," Walker said. "Especially the China versions that just are sitting offshore and we can't do anything about those."

Walker has been at Island Market for around six months. As one of the managers he plans to send texts to staff about road conditions, as they come to work Friday morning.

While the store might delay what time it opens, he encourages customers not to panic.

"Throughout the day, just leisurely come into the store. You don't have to rush to us, we are going to be here," Walker said.

If weather proves to be difficult the JFK Causeway could potentially be closed, meaning almost all of the Island Market's staff wont be able to make it to work. Walker adds that his current focus is on helping as many residents as possible as they prepare for the worst.

"We're here now, so if we're going to stay here for the night, we'll stay the night and go with the next morning," Walker said.

