Area groups put chef skills to the test in support of Ronald McDonald House Charities South Texas

The ‘Men Who Cook’ event makes its full in-person return Friday night for the first time in two years.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — For the first time since 2019, one of the signature fundraisers for the Ronald McDonald House Charities South Texas is making its return to operating fully in-person.

This year’s fundraiser is made up of 11 teams representing different groups and companies from the Coastal Bend, who will be engaging in some friendly competition by putting their chef skills to the test to see who has the best dish. However, it goes beyond just cooking: it’s all to support the mission of RMHC South Texas.

“We ask each team to pick a fundraising goal, and usually it’s at least $3,000, and whoever raises the most for Ronald McDonald House is the big winner. Of course, our families of Ronald McDonald House is the biggest winner, because all of those funds come back to support our mission,” said Michelle Horine, CEO of RMHC South Texas, who shared this year’s goal is to get to $400,000.

“This is our largest fundraiser of the year, so it does support our families and the operational side of our mission by helping to lodge our families here at no cost to them.”

For those not attending, you can still donate to Men Who Cook online by going to rmhcstx.org through Saturday night at 8 p.m.

Voting for the teams is open right now, which can also be done on the RMCSTX website by clicking here.

There are three categories in which a team can win at Men Who Cook: People’s Choice Award, Foodie’s Choice Award and the Social Buzz Award. Organizers will update the results on the RMHCSTX Facebook page.

The return of Men Who Cook comes as the house goes back to being able to operate at 100 percent occupancy, as well as the return of the Share-A-Meal program. Due to the pandemic, the program had to be put on pause and occupancy was temporarily limited.

The Share-A-Meal program is limited to six people at a time, who will have to wear a mask as they come in to cook. Anyone inside the house must continue to be fully masked in all communal areas.

Horine says she and staff are excited to welcome community members who are ready to participate in Share-A-Meal and cook for the families they serve.

“Neighbors, families, co-workers at work! We like to be able to provide a Share-A-Meal at least three times a week for our families so they know a warm meal is ready for them when they get home from the hospital.”

To learn more about the Share-A-Meal program, and other ways to support and get involved with the Ronald McDonald House, click here.

