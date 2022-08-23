Area hospice & care group details extent of work needed to avoid fraud, medical mishaps

Federal officials say they handle almost $5 billion in fraud and abuse cases annually

Example video title will go here for this video

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The federal government handles around $5 billion related to fraud and abuse within the healthcare industry each year.

3NEWS spoke with a hospice provider that takes a number of steps to ensure it never gets caught up in such a case.

Karla Haller is a registered nurse visiting a hospice patient. 87-year-old Barbara needs around the clock care, and to be seen by a nurse like Haller on a regular basis.

"I'm just checking pulses and checking for edema and also looking to see if there are any pressures pulse that need to be addressed," Haller said. "She has her legs up so that prevents pressure on her heels."

Haller works for AADI Home Health and Hospice. The Corpus Christi company serves most of the Coastal Bend. It also accepts Medicare and Medicaid and Oscar Limas, it's Director of Program Operations, said it works to ensure that it only charges the government what it has to and is always ready to provide the paperwork to back any claims.

"There's an old adage if you didn't charge it, you didn't do it. So you have to have a certain amount of documentation that reflects a need for a service you were providing," Limas said.

That documentation protects the company and its staff plus the family and patient.

"If you can't defend a need for you to be there then chances are people are going to look at records," Limas said. "People are going to look at documentation and maybe find holes and lapses and what not."

That's why nurses like Haller make sure they do things right all of the time. Making sure that state and federal guidelines are followed. That way, the patient can be the focus of care instead of part of an investigation or lawsuit.

More from 3News on KIIITV.com:

Want to send us a news tip?

Put your name and contact information below so we can get in touch with you about your story should we have questions or need more information. We realize some stories are sensitive in nature. Let us know if you'd like to remain anonymous.