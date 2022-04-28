Area ICU nurse will compete at Rodeo Corpus Christi for a million dollar payout

If Webb wins, she will be the first woman in rodeo to become an overnight millionaire, but she still wouldn't retire her scrubs.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Tacy Kay Webb has already won two consecutive rodeos, and if she manages to do the same at Rodeo Corpus Christi, she will be the first woman in rodeo to become an overnight millionaire.

Webb competes in breakaway roping, which is when a calf gets a head start and cowpokes try to rope it as fast as they can. She is great at what she does, and told 3NEWS she feels blessed beyond belief, but she wouldn't put the scrubs away just yet.

"I definitely think that it would be amazing to win a million dollars, but I'm not going to stop being a nurse either. I love my job and I do find my job more challenging than roping a lot of the time. Taking care of people isn't always easy. I like to see the good and the bad out of it," Webb said. "Getting to rodeo and rope on the side is fun and it's a blessing too and it kind of puts my job into perspective, in that I'm just blessed to be doing what I'm doing."

Webb is hoping for her third straight win, and a big win right here at the Buc Days Rodeo. If she's successful, her plans are pretty simple.

"Maybe go on vacation for a week! I honestly plan on investing it and trying to be smart with it, but I would definitely still be a nurse," said Webb.

Like most of Corpus Christi, she is looking forward to Buc Days and Rodeo CC, which are right around the corner.

