Area mother's cautionary tale on being aware of your surroundings

Last week Hannah Whetsel and her family nearly missed tragedy

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Mother of three, Hannah Whetsel had to think quick when she spotted a car driving erratically in a Target parking lot last week.

"She was so close and going so fast. It all happened so fast. And if anything was off just a tiny bit, it could have been fatal," Whetsel said.

As she was packing her car with groceries, a car swiped her vehicle and dragged her baby's stroller across the parking lot. Luckily Whetsel's daughter was in her arms, and her two sons evaded the driver.

"My whole family could have died and especially my daughter if I hadn't gotten her out of that car seat," Whetsel said.

After the nearly fatal accident, people in the parking lot came to console her and her family.

"The whole community came together and they really took care of me and helped out a lot," Whetsel said.

Her advice to the community is simple.

"For people to be alert for one, and for two just don't drink and drive because I'm sure she didn't mean for any of that to happen," Whetsel said.

Senior Officer, Travis Pace said drivers should always have a plan when they go out.

"What I always tell people is that you have to pay attention to everything going on around you at all times," Pace said.

Minimizing distractions on your phone while you're out is crucial to your safety and other's.

"if you're walking out an environment, you have to put it away and pay attention because people are watching you to be a victim," Pace said.

It's best to think proactively instead of reactively. Especially with Memorial Day coming up.

There's gonna be a lot of people especially with a holiday coming up that are going to be out buying products, going shopping," Pace said. "We kind of recommend that, you know, don't leave anything in your car. These thieves know that, you know, they can tell they know mannerisms. They're watching you."

He also advises that when you go shopping, to minimize the amount of times you place things into your car.

"Watch suspicious behavior, watch vehicles that might be driving erratically, you know, watch for things happening," Pace said. "So you can be around, you know, be safe, be alive, be here for people that love you," Pace said.

