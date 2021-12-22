x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Local News

Area musicians bring 'Sounds of the Season' to Corpus Christi International Airport

The performances will continue through Dec. 31.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The Sounds of the Season is back at the Corpus Christi International Airport this week.

Both departing and arriving travelers are being treated daily to some of their favorite holiday tunes, performed live from the terminal. The performances come thanks to several musicians from right here in the Coastal Bend.

The performances will continue through Dec. 31. See below for a complete schedule of upcoming performances:

Wednesday, December 22      Michael Moore           1:30 p.m. to 5:30 p.m.

Thursday, December 23          Daryl Eason               3:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.

Friday, December 24               David Martinez           3:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.

Sunday, December 26             Michael Moore           1:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m.

Wednesday, December 29      Michael Moore           3:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m.

Thursday, December 30          Daryl Eason               12:45 p.m. to 4:45 p.m.

Friday, December 31               Michael Moore           11:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m.

More from 3News on KIIITV.com:

Want to send us a news tip?

Put your name and contact information below so we can get in touch with you about your story should we have questions or need more information. We realize some stories are sensitive in nature. Let us know if you'd like to remain anonymous.

If you do not have a photo/video to submit, just click "OK" to skip that prompt.

In Other News

Mariah Gallegos forecast 12-22-21