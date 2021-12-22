Area musicians bring 'Sounds of the Season' to Corpus Christi International Airport

The performances will continue through Dec. 31.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The Sounds of the Season is back at the Corpus Christi International Airport this week.

Both departing and arriving travelers are being treated daily to some of their favorite holiday tunes, performed live from the terminal. The performances come thanks to several musicians from right here in the Coastal Bend.

The performances will continue through Dec. 31. See below for a complete schedule of upcoming performances:

Wednesday, December 22 Michael Moore 1:30 p.m. to 5:30 p.m.

Thursday, December 23 Daryl Eason 3:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.

Friday, December 24 David Martinez 3:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.

Sunday, December 26 Michael Moore 1:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m.

Wednesday, December 29 Michael Moore 3:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m.

Thursday, December 30 Daryl Eason 12:45 p.m. to 4:45 p.m.

Friday, December 31 Michael Moore 11:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m.

More from 3News on KIIITV.com:

Want to send us a news tip?

Put your name and contact information below so we can get in touch with you about your story should we have questions or need more information. We realize some stories are sensitive in nature. Let us know if you'd like to remain anonymous.