Area officials concerned with 'twindemic' as flu and COVID-19 cases rise

Cases of both illnesses are especially higher among those who have refrained from getting vaccinated.

Example video title will go here for this video

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Across the country, fears of what is being called a "twindemic" are growing, which is a spike in both cases of COVID 19 and cases of the flu.

With another major holiday approaching, City health officials are warning people not to take chances.

"We are still in a pandemic. Our COVID numbers unfortunately are rising and that's due to a number of things," said Dr. Kim Onufrak, Clinical Director for the Corpus Christi-Nueces County Health District. "Those that are vaccinated, our anti-body levels are waning. Also with nobody really wearing masks and an increase in social gatherings, that has increased our numbers for both COVID and flu."

Onufrak said we need to work now to curb a summer spike that has already begun.

Cases of both illnesses are especially higher among those who have refrained from getting vaccinated.

"Unfortunately I do see the COVID vaccine being similar to the flu where we do get it every year," Onufrak said. "What we're seeing is the rapid change in the mutation, and that's the reason why we get a flu shot every year.".



Interim Health Department Director Stephen Viera said his staff is concerned about the upcoming holiday weekend.

"It's been a little difficult with all of the various holidays that have been taking place and we have another one coming with the Fourth of July," Viera said. "Whenever you can, wear a mask and just do the little things that are going to protect you and others."



Onufrak advises residents not to take any chances with family and friends.

"If you have any, even a tiny bit of sniffles, anything like that, to not go to a large social gathering. Especially if you are feverish, body aches, if you are sick, just stay at home," Onufrak said.



Onufrak said to keep all of the social distancing precautions in place if you will be around a crowd this weekend.

More from 3News on KIIITV.com:

Want to send us a news tip?

Put your name and contact information below so we can get in touch with you about your story should we have questions or need more information. We realize some stories are sensitive in nature. Let us know if you'd like to remain anonymous.