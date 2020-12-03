CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Out of an abundance of caution, some area school districts have decided to extend this year's Spring Break in light of concerns of the COVID-19 coronavirus.

As of Thursday evening, school districts that have decided to extend Spring Break for one week include:

Corpus Christi Independent School District

West Oso Independent School District

Dr. M.L. Garza-Gonzalez Charter School

Catholic schools in the Diocese of Corpus Christi

Classes will resume March 23.

The Corpus Christi Independent School District released a letter Thursday afternoon from Superintendent Dr. Roland Hernandez stating that the district will remain closed the week of March 16 and will evaluate extracurricular activities on a case-by-case basis.

"During the extended break, we will deep-clean all properties and implement additional measures to foster good health," the letter stated.

CCISD is also recommending that students and their families remain in the area during this break to help ensure a safe environment when schools reopen.

Beginning March 14, the district will place regular updates on their website regarding the coronavirus and the precautions they are taking.

