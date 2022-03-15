Two area school officials to serve on TEA Teacher Vacancy Task Force

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The Texas Education Agency (TEA) announced in March the creation of the Teacher Vacancy Task Force to help address staffing challenges facing Texas public schools.
“Teachers are the single most important school-based factor affecting student outcomes,” said Texas Education Commissioner Mike Morath. “The Teacher Vacancy Task Force will further ensure our ability to provide the best guidance, support, and resources to help schools find and retain the teachers they need for all their students.”
Two area school officials are joining the task force.
Brandon Chandler, the Chief Human Resources Officer at the Gregory-Portland Independent School District, and Superintendent Roland Hernandez with Corpus Christi Independent School District will be part of that task force.
The task force will work to:
- Understand the challenges districts are currently facing related to teacher vacancies
- Share best practices for addressing critical teacher vacancy and shortage areas, including exploring opportunities for certification, placement, and hiring flexibilities
- Develop recommendations for regulatory or other policy changes for TEA
- Provide feedback on TEA initiatives designed to help impact vacancies.
They will meet every other month for a year to discuss how to keep teachers staffed in Texas schools.
The statement introducing the task force said the Teacher Vacancy Task Force will rely heavily on the presence and input of current teachers.
Two teachers are listed as a part of the task force.
You can view the list of members below.
- Rosie Vega-Barrio: Superintendent-Tornillo ISD
- Norma Castillo: Executive Director of Talent-Austin ISD
- Brandon Chandler: Chief Human Resources Officer-Gregory-Portland ISD
- Richard Cooper: Superintendent-Corrigan-Camden ISD
- Brandon Enos: Superintendent-Cushing ISD
- Narciso Garcia: Superintendent-Vanguard Academy
- Bernadette Gerace: Executive Director of Human Resources-Prosper ISD
- LaTonya Goffney: Superintendent-Aldine ISD
- Roland Hernandez: Superintendent-Corpus Christi ISD
- Jason Hewitt: Superintendent-Shepard ISD
- Jay Killgo: Superintendent-Vidor ISD
- Andrew Kim: Superintendent-Comal ISD
- Dave Lewis: Superintendent-Rochelle ISD
- Judd Marshall: Superintendent-Mount Pleasant ISD
- Casey Morgan: Executive Director of Human Resources-ResponsiveEd
- Ashley Osborne: Executive Director Talent Development-Ector County ISD
- Chane Rascoe: Superintendent-Lampasas ISD
- Melina Recio: Teacher-McAllen ISD
- Greg Rodriguez: Superintendent-Edcouch Elsa ISD
- Rick Rodriguez: Chief Operations Officer-Lubbock ISD
- Jean Streepey: Teacher-Highland Park ISD
- Chris Tatum: Chief Human Resources Officer-Amarillo ISD
- Sherry Taylor: Executive Director of Human Resources-Aledo ISD
- Justin Terry: Superintendent-Forney ISD
- Roland Toscano: Superintendent-East Central ISD
- Leah Tunnell: Assistant Superintendent for Administrative Services-Burkburnett ISD
- Diana Barrera: Ugarte Superintendent-Kenedy ISD
- Christie Volmer: Chief Human Resources Officer-Hereford ISD
