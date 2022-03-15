Two area school officials to serve on TEA Teacher Vacancy Task Force

Brandon Chandler, human resources at the Gregory-Portland ISD and Superintendent Roland Hernandez with the Corpus Christi ISD will be a part of the task force.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The Texas Education Agency (TEA) announced in March the creation of the Teacher Vacancy Task Force to help address staffing challenges facing Texas public schools.

“Teachers are the single most important school-based factor affecting student outcomes,” said Texas Education Commissioner Mike Morath. “The Teacher Vacancy Task Force will further ensure our ability to provide the best guidance, support, and resources to help schools find and retain the teachers they need for all their students.”

Two area school officials are joining the task force.

Brandon Chandler, the Chief Human Resources Officer at the Gregory-Portland Independent School District, and Superintendent Roland Hernandez with Corpus Christi Independent School District will be part of that task force.

The task force will work to:

Understand the challenges districts are currently facing related to teacher vacancies

Share best practices for addressing critical teacher vacancy and shortage areas, including exploring opportunities for certification, placement, and hiring flexibilities

Develop recommendations for regulatory or other policy changes for TEA

Provide feedback on TEA initiatives designed to help impact vacancies.

They will meet every other month for a year to discuss how to keep teachers staffed in Texas schools.

The statement introducing the task force said the Teacher Vacancy Task Force will rely heavily on the presence and input of current teachers.

Two teachers are listed as a part of the task force.

You can view the list of members below.

Rosie Vega-Barrio: Superintendent-Tornillo ISD

Norma Castillo: Executive Director of Talent-Austin ISD

Brandon Chandler: Chief Human Resources Officer-Gregory-Portland ISD

Richard Cooper: Superintendent-Corrigan-Camden ISD

Brandon Enos: Superintendent-Cushing ISD

Narciso Garcia: Superintendent-Vanguard Academy

Bernadette Gerace: Executive Director of Human Resources-Prosper ISD

LaTonya Goffney: Superintendent-Aldine ISD

Roland Hernandez: Superintendent-Corpus Christi ISD

Jason Hewitt: Superintendent-Shepard ISD

Jay Killgo: Superintendent-Vidor ISD

Andrew Kim: Superintendent-Comal ISD

Dave Lewis: Superintendent-Rochelle ISD

Judd Marshall: Superintendent-Mount Pleasant ISD

Casey Morgan: Executive Director of Human Resources-ResponsiveEd

Ashley Osborne: Executive Director Talent Development-Ector County ISD

Chane Rascoe: Superintendent-Lampasas ISD

Melina Recio: Teacher-McAllen ISD

Greg Rodriguez: Superintendent-Edcouch Elsa ISD

Rick Rodriguez: Chief Operations Officer-Lubbock ISD

Jean Streepey: Teacher-Highland Park ISD

Chris Tatum: Chief Human Resources Officer-Amarillo ISD

Sherry Taylor: Executive Director of Human Resources-Aledo ISD

Justin Terry: Superintendent-Forney ISD

Roland Toscano: Superintendent-East Central ISD

Leah Tunnell: Assistant Superintendent for Administrative Services-Burkburnett ISD

Diana Barrera: Ugarte Superintendent-Kenedy ISD

Christie Volmer: Chief Human Resources Officer-Hereford ISD

