CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The Executive Director at Good Samaritan said that the kind of people that hang out at Blucher Park are not the type of people that come to their shelter.

"The people that stay at Blucher Park are these sweet little victims at 2:30 p.m. They are hell on wheels at 2 a.m. when they try to come in here, or the police are having to deal with," Carole Murphrey said.

According to Murphrey, the homeless population needs to leave blucher park.

"My support in 100 percent for the city council and the police department," Murphrey said.

Murphrey said that the majority of the group of people that stay at the park are under the influence of heavy drugs or have severe mental issues.

"People that refuse to get on their medications, and they are just too dangerous to be around. I have over 200 people here that I have to protect from things like that," Murphrey said.

The Good Samaritan helps people back on their feet and don't require them to leave right away as long as they follow the rules and become a productive member of the shelter's community.

Murphrey said the homeless at Blucher need something specialized for them.

"There is no longer a place, a medical and a psychiatrical place for these folks to be," Murphrey said.

Will Good Samaritans' opens its doors for people from Blucher Park? Murphrey said yes but only for a few.

"Most of them are people that have already been here and been put out for violence, for drug trafficking for excessive drinking," Murphrey said.

Currently, the Good Samaritan's men's dorm is full. If the shelter does have women come from Blucher Park that accepts their conditions, they can fit onto a top bunk, and they can allow three to four.

