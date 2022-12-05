Area shelters look to resolve the issue of overcrowding

Jackie McCollough, Director of Marketing and Development at the Gulf Coast Humane Society, said fostering is a great way for residents to help animals in need.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Animal shelters in Corpus Christi are asking for help to make room for more pets.

Shelters are seeing a lack of space to accommodate the dogs and cats that need attention and care.

Katie Hatfield, Social Media Manager for The Cattery, said that "kitten season' is causing an overpopulation of stray cats to be taken in by the shelter. The organization currently has more than 200 cats in their care, with a normal average number of around 150.

"We have been asking people if they find cats to please consider fostering for a while. I know that our waiting list is really long to get cats in," Hatfield said.

She adds that the concern of overcrowding within animal shelters has been taking place across the country. Jackie McCollough, Director of Marketing and Development at the Gulf Coast Humane Society, said that their adoption numbers have taken a significant dive.

"Our numbers are lower last month than they have been since before 2017, It was our lowest month for adoptions," McCollough said.

Due to the schools about to let out for summer break, McCollough knows that bringing pets into a family might not be the best option for some families.

"It's unfortunately just kind of how it is right now across the board," McCollough said. "And so you know it might not be the best time for a lot of people, maybe with like school coming to a close."

As a response to overcrowding, the Humane Society is using community engagement and events to spread awareness to potential buyers. McCollough adds that fostering is also a great way for residents to help animals potentially get a new leash on life.

"You have that animal in your home until that animal eventually becomes adopted. Or it could be something short term where you know, you're just letting that animal get out of the shelter environment for a few weeks at a time," McCollough said.

Fostering is something that the Cattery is also asking the community to take part in.

"Really does help save lives if you're able to foster," Hatfield said. "You're able to take an account and hold on to it until a shelter can take it that will make a huge difference."

