15 new streets added to Corpus Christi's Residential Street Rebuild Program

Check to see if your street made the cut.

Example video title will go here for this video

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Corpus Christi motorists will tell you they are all too familiar with the frustration of navigating potholes on area roads.

However, the City has a number of projects planned that will target streets that need more than their fair share of attention. A total of 15 streets have been added to the City's Residential Street Rebuild program.

Those streets include:

Willowood Creek (From Sandy Hallow Ck to the dead end).

Willowbrook (from Mt. Vernon to Janssen).

Waterloo (from Carroll to Inglewood).

Goldcrest (from Quetzal to dead end).

Love Bird (from waxing to Quetzal)

Sun Bird (from Quetzal to Flour Bluff)

Iroquois (from Tartan to dead end)

Haven (from Warrior to Violet)

Buford (from Staples to Shoreline)

Furman (from Staples to Shoreline)

Apple Creek (from Sandy Hallow to dead end)

Flagstone Cir (from Pernitas Creek to dead end)

Flagstone Creek (from Sandy Hollow Ck to Pernitas Creek)

Indio Creek (from Pernitas Creek to dead end)

Sandy Hollow (from Flagstone to Willowood Creek)

The cost of each project is funded through the residential street rehabilitation program. Work is scheduled for next year.

More from 3News on KIIITV.com:

Want to send us a news tip?

Put your name and contact information below so we can get in touch with you about your story should we have questions or need more information. We realize some stories are sensitive in nature. Let us know if you'd like to remain anonymous.