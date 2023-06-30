Area student-loan debtors scramble after SCOTUS votes down Biden plan

A&M-K graduate Adan Martinez was counting on not having to pay back the $20,000 he qualified for in relief under the president's forgiveness deal.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — President Joe Biden announced new plans to give student-loan borrowers relief after Friday morning’s major decision from the US Supreme Court affects.

A little after 3:30 p.m. Friday, Biden announced he would be turning to the Higher-Education Act to try and provide debt relief to as many students as quickly as possible.

Biden announced his student-loan forgiveness plan in August 2022, which would provide $10,000 in debt relief to borrowers, and $20,000 to those with Pell grants.

"I was excited because I fall under the category where I could receive, like, $20,000 in relief," said Texas A&M University-Kingsville graduate Adan Martinez.

Martinez was one of more than 26 million people who had taken out loans and applied for that forgiveness. But Friday morning’s supreme-court decision left millions of Americans who were hoping for relief, including Martinez, disappointed.

"So, in August, I was like ‘I'm just gonna max out on all my student loans and take as much as I can out,” he said.

But in late October of that year, Biden's plan was put on hold after six republican-led states motioned to block the program.

Now, 10 months later, the supreme court's decision has left Martinez disappointed and unsure of how to move forward.

“Now I have to start looking at different ways to be able to pay off my student loans, because I hadn't taken that into account when I got my first job," he said.

Texas A&M University-Corpus Christi Vice-President for Enrollment Management Andy Benoit said last year, the university began holding informational sessions for anyone interested in staying up-to-date on the latest from the U.S. Department of Education.

He said they will continue to do so after Friday morning's decision.

"Information, in this situation, is power,” he said. “I think that more information we can share with everybody, the better."

Benoit said that while a decision as big as this is daunting, it's important to know that no one is in this alone.

"The higher-education institutions that service you are really in this with you,” he said. “We will help you. We will talk about this with you. That's what our financial-aid offices and our enrollment offices are geared toward."