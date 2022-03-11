Area students participate in 2022 Special Olympics Texas Bowling Competition

The event took place at Bowlero early Thursday afternoon.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Dozens of area students competed in the 2022 Special Olympics Texas Bowling Competition at Bowlero earlier Thursday.

The event allowed students to have fun while also going head to head against students from several Coastal Bend area school districts.

For those involved, it was a great feeling to see those competing with smiles on their faces after a two year layoff.

"It's about having a sense of belonging and also through a sense of belonging is teamwork and that's what our kids feed off of," said Robstown ISD Superintendent Jose Moreno. "So when you see them smiling here today, they're with their friends, know they're with loved ones, or teachers. Everybody's here for the same reason. That's to support our kids."

Moreno adds that additional sports are on the way including basketball as well as track and field.

